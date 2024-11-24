Cyclist who died in Belfast collision is named

POLICE have named a cyclist who died following a collision in north Belfast earlier this week as 58-year-old Gary McMahon.

Mr Mahon, from west Belfast, passed away after he as involved in a collision with a lorry at Clifton Street at around 7.50am on Thursday.

"Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

Mr Mahon is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 178 of November 21.