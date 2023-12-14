David Trimble bust unveiled in Irish Parliament

A BRONZE bust of Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker Lord David Trimble has been unveiled in Irish Parliament.

The sculpture, by artist John Sherlock, was unveiled by the Ceann Comhairle (speaker of the house) Seán Ó Fearghaíl in Leinster House.

It joins the bust unveiled earlier this year of the former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader’s fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume.

The commemorative artworks were commissioned by the Houses of the Oireachtas to mark the 25th anniversary of their receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hume’s bust was unveiled in March to mark the anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Trimble’s bust was unveiled yesterday (December 13), 25 years after the Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to the peace-brokering pair in December 1998.

The bust unveiling ceremony was attended by Lord Trimble’ wife, Lady Daphne, their daughter Vicky, son Nicholas and his wife Sarah as well as members of the Hume and Sherlock families.

Representatives of the unionist community in Northern Ireland and serving and former Members of the Dáil and Seanad were also in attendance.

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt and former UUP MP Lady Sylvia Hermon attended the ceremony, as well as former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who played a key role in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Trade Minister Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, and Seanad chairman Jerry Buttimer were also at the unveiling.

Speaking at the event, Ceann Comhairle said: “This bust will be an important part of David Trimble’s legacy and it will be here in Leinster House as a constant reminder of his commitment to peace. We are honouring a great Ulsterman, a courageous politician, and a dedicated peacemaker.

“Earlier this year, we unveiled a bust of the late John Hume, another courageous politician and dedicated peacemaker.

“Our dual commemoration represents that extraordinarily special occasion 25 years ago when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to David Trimble and John Hume for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland.”

Paying tribute to Lord Trimble, the Ceann Comhairle added: “David Trimble stood head and shoulders above those who resisted change and those who didn’t want the Belfast Good Friday Agreement to succeed.

“In the end, we crossed the rubicon. David and John, through dogged and gritty determination, gave us the political breakthrough that ended the violence, and gave Northern Ireland self-government on a cross-party, cross-community basis.

“In the heat of political battle, David was reluctant to use the word ‘vision’.

“Yet, that very thing was his constant companion, which saw him through to delivering his cherished objective.

“Peace. It may be imperfect, but it is immeasurably better than what we witnessed before that point.”

The Ceann Comhairle also paid tribute to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern for his role in the peace process and the relationship and trust he built with David Trimble.

“All of us here know of the role Bertie Ahern played but few will know of the deep respect and abiding friendship that was developed during long hours of problem-solving," he said.

"Bertie and David relied upon one another and they, in turn, relied upon others including their advisers and committed supporters,” he added.

“We must also recognise the efforts of all those who contributed to reaching for, and delivering, peace on our island; courageous political leaders, activists and community groups, and the many different partners in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the United States.”

The Ceann Comhairle explained: “David Trimble said what he sought was a situation where unionism could be ‘at ease with itself and its neighbours.’ His neighbours say ‘thank you’.

“David’s peace-building work was supported and admired here at Leinster House and we thank him and his family for delivering the special gift of peace we all now take so much for granted.

“Together David Trimble and John Hume were deservedly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998. It is fitting that we in the Houses of the Oireachtas should thank and honour both men for their contribution to peace and stability on our shared island.”