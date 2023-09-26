‘Delighted’ Frank O’Hare gets Freedom of the City of London
News

‘Delighted’ Frank O’Hare gets Freedom of the City of London

Frank and Kathleen O'Hare pictured at the ceremony in London

IRISH businessman Frank O’Hare has been made a Freeman of the City of London.

The Cavan native has worked in the construction industry in London for decades, commuting between the capital and his home in Co. Kerry.

Frank O'Hare signs the register during his Freedom ceremony in London

In 2009 he was among a group of Irish men who founded The London Irish Construction Network, a hugely successful networking organisation which has gone from strength to strength ever since.

On Friday, September 22 Mr O’Hare received the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony held at the prestigious Guildhall.

Frank O'Hare pictured with his grandchildren Liam, Sophie and Orla at the Freedom ceremony

He was nominated for the honour by Vince Dignam, who is a member of the Worshipful Company of Carmen livery.

“I am delighted to receive it,” Mr O’Hare told The Irish Post.

“It is nice for my family and for my TLICN family also,” he added, “and I am grateful for all the support we have had from everyone over the years”.

Friends and family joined Mr O'Hare for the occasion

Mr O’Hare was joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion, which took place in the historic Guildhall building, which is the home of the City of London Corporation.

One of the City’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients, who were also required to join a Livery company, to carry out their trade.

Mr O'Hare pictured with Vince Dignam, who nominated him for the Freedom

As well as being nominated for, or applying for, the Freedom, it is also offered by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.

See More: Frank O'Hare, Freedom Of The City, London, TLICN

Related

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup
News 35 minutes ago

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Teenage boys arrested over series of vehicle tampering incidents
News 1 hour ago

Teenage boys arrested over series of vehicle tampering incidents

By: Irish Post

Police issue public appeal after cars and low-loader stolen
News 3 hours ago

Police issue public appeal after cars and low-loader stolen

By: Irish Post

Latest

'Words fail me': Councillor makes appeal after items removed from baby's grave in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

'Words fail me': Councillor makes appeal after items removed from baby's grave in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Kerry
News 1 day ago

Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards
News 1 day ago

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal
News 2 days ago

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York

By: Gerard Donaghy