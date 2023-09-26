‘Delighted’ Frank O’Hare gets Freedom of the City of London

IRISH businessman Frank O’Hare has been made a Freeman of the City of London.

The Cavan native has worked in the construction industry in London for decades, commuting between the capital and his home in Co. Kerry.

In 2009 he was among a group of Irish men who founded The London Irish Construction Network, a hugely successful networking organisation which has gone from strength to strength ever since.

On Friday, September 22 Mr O’Hare received the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony held at the prestigious Guildhall.

He was nominated for the honour by Vince Dignam, who is a member of the Worshipful Company of Carmen livery.

“I am delighted to receive it,” Mr O’Hare told The Irish Post.

“It is nice for my family and for my TLICN family also,” he added, “and I am grateful for all the support we have had from everyone over the years”.

Mr O’Hare was joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion, which took place in the historic Guildhall building, which is the home of the City of London Corporation.

One of the City’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients, who were also required to join a Livery company, to carry out their trade.

As well as being nominated for, or applying for, the Freedom, it is also offered by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.