Domestic abuse survivor strangled and made to eat off floor waives anonymity to speak out as attacker jailed

A SURVIVOR of domestic abuse who was strangled and made to eat food off the floor has waived her right to anonymity to speak out and encourage other victims to come forward.

Qualified medical doctor Iwona Giza, 28, said she is continuing to live with the long-term effects of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Barry Maguire.

The 41-year-old, from Omagh, Co. Tyrone was sentenced last Thursday to five years for domestic abuse offences including five counts of non-fatal strangulation.

He received a five-year sentence for each of the offences, all to be served concurrently, and will serve half his sentence in custody and the rest on license.

The PSNI, who said a domestic abuse incident was reported every 16 minutes last year, described Maguire as 'a very violent and emotionally abusive man'.

On November 30, 2023, the PSNI received a report from a third-party who heard an altercation at a neighbouring property.

The neighbour and another neighbour went to the property and found Ms Giza outside, crawling on her hands and knees away from Maguire, having just been assaulted.

Officers arrived and it was later established that there were bruises all over Ms Giza's body in various stages of healing after sustained violence for several weeks.

This included repeated and sustained incidents of non-fatal strangulation in which Ms Giza was pinned to the ground and could not breathe as Maguire held his hand over her mouth and nose.

Maguire also subjected the victim to controlling, cruel and demoralising acts, including being filmed as he made her eat her food off the floor.

He would also threaten Ms Giza — who feared for her life — as well as call her names and spit at her during the strangulation incidents.

'Degrading actions'

Ms Giza said she spoke out to reach those who have not yet felt able to speak out about the abuse they have suffered.

"The physical abuse I experienced was very traumatic, psychologically-damaging and long-lasting," said Ms Giza.

"To this day when I feel anxious I can feel that breathlessness like every time he choked me and I was unable to breathe.

"His degrading actions caused me to lose confidence in myself and it has taken me considerable time to get control over my life again and to realise that I did not deserve the treatment he subjected me to.

"How many people are subjected to cruelty and abuse behind closed doors in Northern Ireland?

"I am choosing to speak out and share my experiences so that more victims feel confident enough to break their silence.

"When I reported to the police I was met with kindness, compassion and support.

"I have a long way to go in my journey of recovery but taking those first steps and getting the justice I deserve has changed my life for the better."

Last year the PSNI recorded 32,763 domestic abuse incidents and nearly 20,000 domestic abuse crimes, meaning that on average, a domestic abuse incident was reported every 16 minutes.

The force is also making an average of 84 arrests each month for domestic abuse offences.

"Maguire is a very violent and emotionally abusive man and I commend the victim's bravery in coming forward to bring an end to the cycle of abuse and for fighting for justice," said Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan.

"Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and unfortunately it is too prevalent in society. Behind each statistic is a person whose life has been changed by abuse."

Domestic abuse can be reported to the PSNI or the 24-hour Domestic Violence helpline 0808 802 1414.