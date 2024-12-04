Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone
News

Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone

Police arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 (Image: PSNI)

POLICE have seized drugs with an estimated street value of around £200,000 after uncovering a cannabis factory in Co. Tyrone.

A man was also arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch following the discovery of the 'sophisticated' set-up in Ballygawley on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan from the PSNI said officers encountered the significant haul after they were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area shortly before 3pm yesterday.

"A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis," he added.

"He remains in custody at this time.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101."

