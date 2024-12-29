Man bailed following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

A MAN arrested by police investigating a serious assault in Co. Tyrone has been released on bail while police carry out further enquiries.

The 50-year-old was detained on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder over the incident, which occurred in the Main Street area of Ballygawley the previous evening.

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was assaulted with a metal grate shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries — including a serious head injury — which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information about the assault to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1024 of December 26.