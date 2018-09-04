Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip
News

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip

(Picture: iStock)

A top private school in Dublin is investigating allegations that students paid for sex while on a school trip.

The fee-paying school are looking into claims that two students snuck out of supervised accommodation one night of the trip, got drunk in a bar, and brought two prostitutes back to their accommodation.

Details of the alleged incident are contained in an audio Whatsapp message, which went viral on social media over the weekend.

The school trip in question involves a small group of students and teachers travelling to another country to exchange cultural experience and carry out charity work.

It’s understood this element of the trip had come to an end, and the students were staying in a nearby city towards the end of the trip which occurred during the summer holidays.

An account given of the incident suggests the two students were approached by a man on the street who convinced them to pay for sex with prostitutes.

Advertisement

The Irish Independent has reported that disciplinary action is being considered by the school against a teacher deemed responsible.

It was also alleged that one of the women told the boys she was “sick”.

One of the students then admitted the incident to a teacher, who then informed fellow colleagues.

The school sought medical treatment for the student in question.

See More: Dublin, Investigation, Ireland, Prostitutes, School, School Trip

Related

Aer Lingus releases two million seats on sale for winter
News 5 hours ago

Aer Lingus releases two million seats on sale for winter

By: Ryan Price

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland must 'respect' President Trump's visit as protesters vow to fly Trump balloon again
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland must 'respect' President Trump's visit as protesters vow to fly Trump balloon again

By: Aidan Lonergan

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend
News 1 day ago

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer
News 1 hour ago

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer

By: Jack Beresford

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series
News 2 hours ago

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series

By: Jack Beresford

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed
News 3 hours ago

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers
News 4 hours ago

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers

By: Ryan Price

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50
News 15 hours ago

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50

By: Rebecca Keane