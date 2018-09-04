Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip

A top private school in Dublin is investigating allegations that students paid for sex while on a school trip.

The fee-paying school are looking into claims that two students snuck out of supervised accommodation one night of the trip, got drunk in a bar, and brought two prostitutes back to their accommodation.

Details of the alleged incident are contained in an audio Whatsapp message, which went viral on social media over the weekend.

The school trip in question involves a small group of students and teachers travelling to another country to exchange cultural experience and carry out charity work.

It’s understood this element of the trip had come to an end, and the students were staying in a nearby city towards the end of the trip which occurred during the summer holidays.

An account given of the incident suggests the two students were approached by a man on the street who convinced them to pay for sex with prostitutes.

The Irish Independent has reported that disciplinary action is being considered by the school against a teacher deemed responsible.

It was also alleged that one of the women told the boys she was “sick”.

One of the students then admitted the incident to a teacher, who then informed fellow colleagues.

The school sought medical treatment for the student in question.