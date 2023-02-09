E-bike driver seriously injured after collision with lorry on Dublin road

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision which happened yesterday morning in Tallaght, Dublin.

At approximately 6.15am, on Wednesday, February 8, Gardaí and emergency services were called to a collision involving a lorry and an e-bike on the N81 in Tallaght.

The incident occurred on the outbound lanes of the N81 between the junctions of Cheeverstown road and Fortunestown road.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be serious, the Gardaí has confirmed.

The driver of lorry did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the location of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.