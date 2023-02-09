E-bike driver seriously injured after collision with lorry on Dublin road
News

E-bike driver seriously injured after collision with lorry on Dublin road

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision which happened yesterday morning in Tallaght, Dublin.

At approximately 6.15am, on Wednesday, February 8, Gardaí and emergency services were called to a collision involving a lorry and an e-bike on the N81 in Tallaght.

The incident occurred on the outbound lanes of the N81 between the junctions of Cheeverstown road and Fortunestown road.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be serious, the Gardaí has confirmed.

The driver of lorry did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the location of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

See More: Collision, Dublin, E-bike, Gardai

Related

12-year-old dies in Limerick collision
News 11 months ago

12-year-old dies in Limerick collision

By: Connell McHugh

9-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after his bicycle was struck by car
News 2 years ago

9-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after his bicycle was struck by car

By: Rachael O'Connor

One person injured after truck collides with Luas in Dublin
News 2 years ago

One person injured after truck collides with Luas in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'
News 13 hours ago

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'

By: Gerard Donaghy

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby
News 13 hours ago

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby

By: Joe Horgan

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity
News 14 hours ago

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí make 25th anniversary appeal for information on disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott
News 16 hours ago

Gardaí make 25th anniversary appeal for information on disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott

By: Gerard Donaghy

Nationalist parties welcome Supreme Court ruling that Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful
News 17 hours ago

Nationalist parties welcome Supreme Court ruling that Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful

By: Gerard Donaghy