Elderly man and woman die in collision in Monaghan
News

Elderly man and woman die in collision in Monaghan

AN ELDERLY man and woman have died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Monaghan this evening.

The incident occurred just before 6pm on the R213 when a car left the road at Killyneill Cross near the Monaghan-Armagh border.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 70s, were removed from the vehicle but were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner attended the scene and both bodies will be removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later this evening.

The road remains closed with garda forensic collision investigators set t0 examine the scene tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information to contact gardaí at Monaghan on 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

