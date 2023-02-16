Four charged after cocaine worth €2.8m seized in Dublin

FOUR people have been charged after Gardai seized cocaine worth €2.8million in a raid on a premises in Dublin.

At 11am on Tuesday, February 14 officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.

A planned search of a business premises in the Long Mile Road area was then conducted with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit and personnel attached to the Divisional Drug Units in Ballyfermot and Sundrive Road Garda stations.

During the raid an estimated 40kg of cocaine, with a street value of €2.8 million was seized, as well as over 2000 canisters of nitrous oxide and €78,000 in cash.

Officers also recovered a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several communications devices.

Eight persons, seven men and one woman, with ages ranging between late 20s and early 50s, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

Four of those arrested have now been charged, Gardai have confirmed.

Speaking following the raid, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, of Organised and Serious Crime, said: "Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities.”