Four people arrested in Northern Ireland over 70 historic offences
Four people arrested in Northern Ireland over 70 historic offences

POLICE in Northern Ireland have arrested four people on suspicion of more than 70 offences dating back to 2016.

Officers from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team made the arrests on Tuesday, November 7, following the pursuit of a car which had failed to stop.

Assisted by colleagues from local policing teams from both Fermanagh and Omagh, PSNI officers believed the persons on board the gold Renault Megane were linked to the theft from a shop in Sedan Avenue, Omagh earlier that day, in which a number of goods were stolen.

When the car eventually stopped on Welllington Road in Enniskillen at around 3.50pm it collided with two other vehicles, the PSNI confirmed.

No one was injured but a number of items, believed to have been stolen from the shop in Omagh, were recovered from the car.

Two men, aged 36 and 26, and two women, aged 36 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences dating back to 2016, including 46 counts of theft, 18 counts of going equipped for theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

All four remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would continue to appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available in relation to the road traffic collision in Enniskillen, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1219 07/11/23," they state.

"Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

