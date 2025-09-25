Free burritos for students across Ireland today in major freshers week giveaway

STUDENTS across Ireland will be treated to free burritos today as a popular Mexican restaurant chain goes all out to celebrate ‘Freshers Week’.

With the academic year now in full flow, Boojum will give away 20,000 burritos to lucky students across all of its Irish locations.

The brand expects to give away 20,000 burritos over the course of the day as it revives its popular ‘Buy One, Bank One’ promotion.

Under the offer any student who purchases a main meal in-store today and presents a valid student ID will receive a voucher for a free burrito to enjoy later.

Alongside the burrito giveaway, the firm is also running a competition where one lucky student will win free Boojum for a year as well as €500 a month.

Titled, ‘Bankrolled by Boojum’ the firm said this giveaway is “designed to give a student the freedom to live a little and enjoy student life and all that comes with it”.

They added: “Whether the winner uses it to bag a whole new wardrobe, splurge on a city break with friends, or even fund a questionable tattoo, Boojum is leaving the decision entirely up to them.”

“Freshers is a key moment in our calendar and it’s great to see loyal customers back after summer as well as welcoming new faces getting their first taste of Boojum,” Boojum CEO, David Maxwell, said this week.

“We never take that support for granted, and we’re delighted to give something back with this campaign.”

He added: “Life as a student can be financially tough, we hear it from our customers all the time, so we wanted to do something that really resonates.

"‘Buy One, Bank One’ is our way of giving thousands of students an instant win, while the monthly €500 cash drop into one lucky student’s bank account takes things to another level entirely.”

Students can nab themselves a free burrito voucher by showing up in any Boojum store today and presenting their student ID while buying a main meal.

Enter the Bankrolled by Boojum competition here.