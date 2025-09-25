Free burritos for students across Ireland today in major freshers week giveaway
News

Free burritos for students across Ireland today in major freshers week giveaway

STUDENTS across Ireland will be treated to free burritos today as a popular Mexican restaurant chain goes all out to celebrate ‘Freshers Week’.

With the academic year now in full flow, Boojum will give away 20,000 burritos to lucky students across all of its Irish locations.

The brand expects to give away 20,000 burritos over the course of the day as it revives its popular ‘Buy One, Bank One’ promotion.

Boojum will give out free burrito vouchers to students today

Under the offer any student who purchases a main meal in-store today and presents a valid student ID will receive a voucher for a free burrito to enjoy later.

Alongside the burrito giveaway, the firm is also running a competition where one lucky student will win free Boojum for a year as well as €500 a month.

Titled, ‘Bankrolled by Boojum’ the firm said this giveaway is “designed to give a student the freedom to live a little and enjoy student life and all that comes with it”.

They added: “Whether the winner uses it to bag a whole new wardrobe, splurge on a city break with friends, or even fund a questionable tattoo, Boojum is leaving the decision entirely up to them.”

“Freshers is a key moment in our calendar and it’s great to see loyal customers back after summer as well as welcoming new faces getting their first taste of Boojum,” Boojum CEO, David Maxwell, said this week.

“We never take that support for granted, and we’re delighted to give something back with this campaign.”

The Mexican food chain is also launching a 'Bankrolled by Boojum' competition

He added: “Life as a student can be financially tough, we hear it from our customers all the time, so we wanted to do something that really resonates.

"‘Buy One, Bank One’ is our way of giving thousands of students an instant win, while the monthly €500 cash drop into one lucky student’s bank account takes things to another level entirely.”

Students can nab themselves a free burrito voucher by showing up in any Boojum store today and presenting their student ID while buying a main meal.

Enter the Bankrolled by Boojum competition here.

See More: Boojum, Burritos, Ireland

Related
News 18 hours ago

New data shows people in Ireland are on average nearly 27 years old when they leave home

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

Support dog released from Northern Irish prison following public backlash

By: Mark Murphy

Community 1 day ago

Celebrations in Liverpool as popular Irishman turns 100

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

New report reveals alarming state of men's health in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Stephen Rea joins leading Irish musicians in ‘spectacular’ shipwreck-inspired show

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

British fire security services provider acquires Cork-based fire safety firm

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after man dies following Cork collision

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Dublin Port reports over €35m profit despite operational challenges

By: Mark Murphy