Funeral of eighth victim of Creeslough tragedy to take place today
News

Funeral of eighth victim of Creeslough tragedy to take place today

Hugh Kelly.

An eighth victim of the Creeslough tragedy which occurred one week ago is to be laid to rest today.

Hugh Kelly, 59, was the oldest person to be killed in the explosion at an Applegreen service station that killed ten people.

Mr Kelly worked in farming and construction during his life and leaves behind his partner Linda, her daughter and grandchild, his brother and two sisters.

He is mourned by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild Rosey, two sisters and a brother.

The funeral will begin at 11am at St Michael's Church in Creeslough.

Funerals have been taking place all week for other victims, whose ages have ranged from 13 to 49.

The funerals of the final two victims, 5-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe (50), will take place tomorrow at St Michael's Church in the village.

