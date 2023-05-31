Garda appeal after double stabbing in Co. Kildare

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after two people were stabbed in Co. Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Tuesday in the Bridge Street area of Kilcock, close to the train station.

The two males, a teenager and a man in his early 20s, received stab wounds before being treated at Naas General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána revealed two people were arrested at the scene.

"Two males, one aged in his early 20s and a juvenile teenager, were arrested at the scene and were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Kildare Division," said the spokesperson.

"Both males have since been released without charge.

"A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the juvenile male."

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am on Tuesday and who may have camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.