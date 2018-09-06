Gardaí appeal for help to trace teenager missing since Sunday
Gardaí appeal for help to trace teenager missing since Sunday

Michael McDonagh

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing since Sunday.

Michael McDonagh, 15, from Newbridge, Co. Kildare was last seen at approximately 5pm on Sunday, September 2.

He is described as 5' 10" in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey track suit pants, a black hoodie and black runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Kilkenny and Carlow areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newbridge on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

