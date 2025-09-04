Gardaí continue search for missing boy who is ‘presumed dead’

A SEARCH is underway in Co. Dublin to find a boy who is missing and “presumed dead”.

Gardaí have been searching an area in Donabate, Swords for more than 48 hours in connection with their investigation into the disappearance and current whereabouts of the seven-year-old.

“Concerns for the boy were raised by the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) and reported to An Garda Síochána on Friday 29th August 2025,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The boy is last known to have resided at The Gallery Apartments in Donabate, Co. Dublin,” they added.

“It has been a number of years since there has been any confirmed sighting of the boy, who would now be seven years of age.”

Despite enquiries carried out to date, Gardaí have been unable to either locate the boy, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive, they claim.

“Investigating Gardaí believe that the boy is missing, presumed dead,” they state.

Since September 1, officers have been searching an area of open ground in Donabate, which they claim will be the subject of their search for the coming days.

The Garda investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Swords Garda Station.

The force has appeaed for anyone with information related to their investifation to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with this investigation to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they said.