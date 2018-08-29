Gardaí injured after patrol car rammed in Donegal

TWO Gardaí have been injured after their unmarked patrol car was rammed a number of times by another vehicle.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in Carrigart, north-west Donegal.

An unmarked patrol car containing two officers was rammed multiple times by a black Volkswagen Passat which fled the scene immediately afterwards.

Both gardai received injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Pictures uploaded to Facebook by Garda Siochana Donegal show serious damage to the front of the patrol car.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.