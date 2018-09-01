Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

A 43-year-old male has been arrested in connection.

Gardaí in Terenure are investigating two robberies in two separate premises on the 27th and 30th August 2018 have charged a 43 year old male who will appear before the CCJ Parkgate St at 10.30am this morning.

On the 27th of August 2018 a male walked into a commercial premises on Terenure Rd North, Terenure at approximately 6.10pm.

He threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash and medicine and left the scene on a blue Mountain bike.

On the 30th of August 2018 a male wearing a black hoodie top and grey tracksuit bottoms carrying a grey/black bag walked into a commercial premises on Harold's Cross Rd he threatened staff at knife point and demanded cash and medicine.

He then left the premises.

On the 31st of August a male was arrested in Dublin and detained at Rathmines Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended, he was later charged will appear before the CCJ Parkgate St at 10.30am this morning.