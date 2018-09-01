Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

A 43-year-old male has been arrested in connection.

Gardaí in Terenure are investigating two robberies in two separate premises on the 27th and 30th August 2018 have charged a 43 year old male who will appear before the CCJ Parkgate St at 10.30am this morning.

On the 27th of August 2018 a male walked into  a commercial premises on Terenure Rd North, Terenure at approximately 6.10pm.

He threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash and medicine and left the scene on a blue Mountain bike.

Advertisement

On the 30th of August 2018 a male wearing a black hoodie top and grey tracksuit bottoms carrying a grey/black bag walked into a commercial premises on Harold's Cross Rd he threatened staff at knife point and demanded cash and medicine.

He then left the premises.

On the 31st of August a male was arrested in Dublin and detained at Rathmines Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended, he was later charged will appear before the CCJ Parkgate St at 10.30am this morning.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Dublin

Related

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 1 hour ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí injured after patrol car rammed in Donegal
News 3 days ago

Gardaí injured after patrol car rammed in Donegal

By: Ryan Price

Cannabis and heroin found worth €150,000
News 4 days ago

Cannabis and heroin found worth €150,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Wantaway stars cast shadow over Celtic's first Old Firm game of the season
Sport 22 hours ago

Wantaway stars cast shadow over Celtic's first Old Firm game of the season

By: Stephen Mahon

Tenacious Tyrone stand in the way of Dublin making All-Ireland history
Sport 1 day ago

Tenacious Tyrone stand in the way of Dublin making All-Ireland history

By: The Irish Post

Journalists who investigated Loughinisland massacre for hit documentary arrested in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Journalists who investigated Loughinisland massacre for hit documentary arrested in Northern Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy determined to push on and chase Tokyo dream
Sport 1 day ago

Cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy determined to push on and chase Tokyo dream

By: Stephen Mahon