Girl dies after being struck by car as she got off schoolbus in Derry
A SCHOOLGIRL has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Derry.

The girl, aged 12, was hit by a car as she got off a schoolbus in the Castledawson area of the city yesterday afternoon (March 5).

The incident happened on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm, the PSNI have confirmed today.

"There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene," the police force said in a statement.

"I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.

“The Hillhead Road has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25.”

