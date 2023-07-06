Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon
News

Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon

A YOUNG girl has died after a car collided with a primary school building in south-west London this morning.

The Metropolitan Police service has confirmed the fatality this afternoon, after earlier revealing that nine people had been injured in the incident at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road.

“We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon,`’ the Met Police stated.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for south west London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

The Met Police have further confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car had collided with a building at The Study Prep, a school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

There have been further injuries and we await an update from the London Ambulance Service.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

