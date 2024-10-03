Government reassures families that Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon are safe

THE Irish Government has issued a statement to the families and loved ones of soldiers serving in Lebanon confirming that they are safe.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict has erupted in the region in recent weeks, with the violence intensifying and the launch of a ground attack by Israeli forces in recent days.

On Tuesday the Irish Government advised all Irish citizens to leave the country “while it is still possible to do so”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and for Defence, has since made a statement to “reassure” those with loved ones stationed in the war-torn area that all of Irelands’ personnel are safe and accounted for.

“As you will be aware from the news coverage, the situation in Lebanon remains tense and unpredictable,” Mr Martin said.

“I am deeply concerned about the surge of violence in Lebanon and the launch of Israeli ground incursions, but I wish to reassure everyone, particularly the family members and loved ones of Defence Forces personnel stationed in Lebanon, that all troops remain safe and accounted for, and that the safety and security of our personnel remains the utmost priority for both myself and for Government.”

He added: “I can assure you that as Tánaiste and Minister for Defence I, and the Government, continue to monitor the situation closely, along with our partners in the UN and the wider international community.

“I am in regular contact with the UN and with the Chief of Staff with regard to the ongoing situation.

“The Department of Defence is also regularly kept appraised of all developments in the area on an ongoing basis.

"All Defence Forces’ personnel are currently safe and accounted for, and they continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and monitor the developing situation in their respective mission areas.

“They are complying with UN security precautions, including taking shelter in protected positions as and when appropriate.

“There is no doubt that our troops are operating in a very challenging environment, but there are robust force protection measures in place to support the safety and security of all personnel, and these measures are continually reviewed and enhanced to address any emerging threats.”

In May, some 341 soldiers departed Ireland for a six-month deployment to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

They replaced the 123rd Infantry Battalion who were stationed in Lebanon having deployed there in November 2023.

This week Mr Martin reminded the Irish public that those troops, who now find themselves near the frontline of the reignited conflict, are “highly trained, well equipped, professional, and have undergone rigorous preparation to effectively handle the challenges that come with peacekeeping in this volatile region”.

With regards to supplies, he confirmed “the re-supply of UNIFIL troops continues, and personnel in Camp Shamrock remain supplied with fresh rations”.

“There are also contingency supply chain arrangements in place to continue to re-supply all of the UNIFIL mission,” he added, before confirming that there had been “some issues” with the WIFI at the Irish camp.

“For understandable reasons civilian contractors have not been able to remedy this situation,” he added.