This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year

PUMPKIN PIE is traditionally served at thanksgiving but it’s a dessert well worth wheeling out for other occasions across the year.

Combining an enticing spiced flavour with an irresistible pumpkin-based custard filling, when done right there are few sweet treats quite as enticing as the humble pumpkin pie.

Symbolic of harvest time in the US, pumpkin pie is most commonly served across Autumn and Winter and is particularly popular in the US and Canada.

That could be about to change, however, thanks to this inspired Irish-tinged recipe, which adds a Guinness twist to proceedings and is all the better for it.

Here’s everything you need to know to make a pumpkin pie that will be remembered for years to come.

What you will need:

19 inch unbaked pie shell

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups canned pumpkin

6 ounces Guinness Stout bottle

How to make it: