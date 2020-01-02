Dublin's Guinness Storehouse named Ireland's top visitor attraction of 2019

DUBLIN’S GUINNESS Storehouse was Ireland’s most visited tourist attraction in 2019.

The iconic James’s Gate brewery drew more than 1.7 million guests over the previous 12 months.

That represents a major increase of some 32% on the number of visitors recorded over the course of 2018.

Over that time an incredible 1.1 million pints of the black stuff were served to those in attendance.

Some 48,000 portions of beef and Guinness stew were also served along with nearly 50,000 oysters – a popular seafood pairing with the iconic Irish brew.

Reflecting on the numbers, Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse hailed 2019 was “another incredibly successful year for the Guinness Storehouse”.

"We kicked off the year by celebrating a momentous milestone in our history by welcoming our 20 millionth visitor in April; introduced Guinness Storehouse Seafest, a three-month festival devoted to Ireland’s world-famous seafood and its synonymous relationship with Guinness; celebrated International Stout Festival, St. Patrick’s Day and much much more.”

There could be even more to come in 2020 with Guinness set to introduce a new premium tour to the popular tourist hotspot.

Guinness fans will be given a chance to get an even closer look at how the Irish stout is made and the fascinating history behind Ireland’s greatest export.