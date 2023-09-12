Help sought in tracing long lost relative from Co. Clare

CATHAL Crowe TD, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Tourism and Aviation, has been in touch with The Irish Post in an attempt to help one of his constituents in Co. Clare to trace a relative.

Michael O’Doherty, the constituent, it trying to trace a relative called Michael Downey, who would be 73 and thought to be living in the UK.

Michael Downey was born on July 8th 1950 in Ennis, Co. Clare. His mother (maiden name O’Gorman) died when he was young and his father later remarried and had children with his second wife.

Michael left Ennis at the age of 18 and served three years with the Australian army and spent some time in Sydney before coming back to this side of the word and to London.

In 1983 he published a book called Clancy’s Bulba under the name Michael O’Gorman (although it appears to be listed as 'Michael O’Gormon')– so he may have changed names from Downey to O’Gorman or O’Gormon.

The book is still widely available on the internet.

His family in Co. Clare believe he bought a property in Fulham, London but have no knowledge of his whereabouts since.

They would love to reconnect with him. A family member told Deputy Crowe: “We just want to find out if Michael is alright. There’s been no contact between him and his family for a number of years and everybody’s getting on in years now so we’d love to know if he’s alive and well and that he’s ok.

“There’s no reason behind us starting our search other than the fact that as we get older, we realise our time is limited and we would love to reconnect, or even just find out how he is.”

If anyone has any information on Michael, please contact The Irish Post or Cathal Crowe on [email protected]