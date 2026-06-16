‘Historic moment’: Ireland welcomes progress on Ukraine and Moldova's EU membership

PROGRESS has been made on Ukraine and Moldova’s bid for EU membership.

An initial negotiating “cluster”, which is a step on the path for any country applying to become a member of the EU, took place during an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg yesterday.

It marked the first formal stage of the process to grant membership to the European Union.

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne represented Ireland at the conference, which saw the opening of ‘Cluster 1 on Fundamentals’, with Ukraine and Moldova.

“EU enlargement is an investment in our European future,” Minister Byrne said.

“The opening of Cluster 1 on Fundamentals with Ukraine and Moldova is an historic occasion,” he added.

“It sends a positive signal to Ukraine and Moldova, and most importantly to their citizens.

“Earlier this year, I visited Kyiv and Chișinău, and from my consistent engagement with both the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments, I am deeply conscious of the extensive work that they have each undertaken to reach this significant moment.

“Over the past year, both countries have made remarkable progress to align their national legislation with EU law and advance in their EU accession process.

“This step, which Ireland strongly welcomes, is well overdue.”

Ireland has committed to use its upcoming term holding the Presidency of the EU Council, which begins next month, to “progress the EU accession processes of candidate countries”.

“Ireland is committed to facilitating the opening of all remaining negotiating clusters with Ukraine and Moldova, in the next six months,” Minister Byrne said.

“Enlargement is a merit-based process and, as recognised by the European Commission, Moldova and Ukraine have met the technical conditions for their opening.”

There are several further chapters ahead for Ukarine and Moldova as the process of gaining entry to the EU bloc continues.

Negotiating chapters are divided in six themed clusters, which are - fundamentals; internal market; competitiveness and inclusive growth; green agenda and sustainable connectivity; resources, agriculture and cohesion; and external relations.

Elsewhere yesterday, Minister Byrne also represented Ireland at the 27th Intergovernmental Conference, which saw the closure of two clusters for Montenegro -which is further along in its bid for EU membership.

These were chapters on free movement for workers and on consumer and health protection.

“The chapters we closed in respect of Montenegro’s EU accession cover an important range of EU rules, regulations and standards, from free movement of workers to consumer and health protections,” Minister Byrne said.

“These policies are of critical importance for Montenegro’s economy and society, and most importantly, will tangibly help the citizens of Montenegro.”

He added: “From my continued engagement with the Montenegrin government, I fully recognise the significant efforts made by Montenegro to align its national law with EU law, in these areas.

“During the Irish EU Presidency, we will advance the work of the Ad Hoc Working Party on Drafting Montenegro’s Accession Treaty. We want to facilitate Montenegro’s goal of closing all negotiating chapters by the end of our term.

“I congratulate all EU candidate countries on the commitment and resilience they have demonstrated during this process. I encourage them to continue to pursue ambitious and sustainable efforts towards EU membership. Ireland looks forward to welcoming them and their citizens into the Union.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.