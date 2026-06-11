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Growing EU membership will be ‘key priority’ of Ireland’s EU Council presidency
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Growing EU membership will be ‘key priority’ of Ireland’s EU Council presidency

GROWING EU membership will be a ‘key priority’ for Ireland during its presidency of the EU Council, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has said.

The minister is hosting European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos in Ireland today.

Prior to their engagements, Ms McEntee confirmed Ireland’s commitment to “advancing accession” for candidate countries.

"EU enlargement will be a key priority during Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU,” she said this morning.

“My meeting with Commissioner Kos is an important opportunity to discuss how Ireland can help advance the accession process for candidate countries over the coming months,” she added.

“Ireland strongly supports the aspirations of all candidate countries, provided the necessary reforms are delivered.

“Enlargement can strengthen stability, security and prosperity across Europe, and Ireland is committed to playing a constructive role in making that a reality."

Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne will also meet with Commissioner Kos today.

“I am delighted to welcome Commissioner Kos to Ireland,” he said.

“We have a generational opportunity to further unify our continent by moving EU enlargement policy forward and Ireland is determined to seize that opportunity,” he added.

“Ireland has benefitted significantly from our EU membership and from previous rounds of EU enlargement.

“During the Irish EU Presidency, I am determined to advance EU enlargement policy, in my role as chair of the EU General Affairs Council.

“EU candidate countries have a friend in Ireland.”

Ireland takes up the Presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1, a role it will hold for six months.

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See More: EU, Enlargement, Ireland, Presidency

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