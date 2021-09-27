Horror as puppy 'cruelly kicked around like a football' suffers broken jaw, fractured skull
News

Horror as puppy 'cruelly kicked around like a football' suffers broken jaw, fractured skull

THERE IS widespread anger across Ireland after a defenceless puppy was horrifically beaten in Limerick.

Dedicated local animal charity Limerick Animal Welfare shared the awful news with their followers on social media, writing on Facebook to confirm they had helped to rescue the brutally mistreated pup.

A spokesperson took to Facebook where they shared some photographs of the puppy, who is suffering from facial injuries, and said that the charity had been called "to help this defenceless puppy reportedly being cruelly kicked around like a football".

The 10-week-old puppy was "cruelly kicked around like a football" (Images: LAW / Facebook)

The incident took place in the Mayorstone area of the city, and local Gardaí were called to assist.

Thanks to the help of the charity and Gardaí, the puppy was rescued and taken to a local veterinarian, where it was found to be suffering with a broken jaw and fractured skull.

The puppy-- believed to be only around 10 weeks old-- has suffered "unimaginable cruelty", the Limerick Animal Welfare spokesperson said.

Dennis has suffered 'unimaginable cruelty' (Images: LAW / Facebook)

Thankfully however, the puppy-- who has been named Dennis-- is now safe in foster care, where it will be showered with love and care until it hopefully makes a full recovery.

Limerick Animal Welfare appealed to their followers to "please help Dennis" by donating to the charity to assist with the costs of its veterinary care.

Safe at last: The defenceless puppy is safe in a foster home, where he is hoped to make a full recovery (Images: LAW / Facebook)

They added "all donations count, big or small.

"Thank you."

To donate to Dennis's care-- and the are of all the other animals rescued by the dedicated charity-- you can visit the Limerick Animal Welfare Facebook page here.

See More: Animal Charity, Animal Cruelty, Dennis, Limerick, Limerik Animal Welfare

Related

Four kittens, two of them dead, found in tied-up plastic bag along Dublin canal
News 3 months ago

Four kittens, two of them dead, found in tied-up plastic bag along Dublin canal

By: Harry Brent

Joy as Irish woman reunited with beloved pet cat FIVE YEARS after elderly cat, Indie, disappeared
News 7 months ago

Joy as Irish woman reunited with beloved pet cat FIVE YEARS after elderly cat, Indie, disappeared

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish charity rescues 19 neglected animals in just 7 days
News 7 months ago

Irish charity rescues 19 neglected animals in just 7 days

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Steve Coogan to play disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile in BBC drama
News 17 hours ago

Steve Coogan to play disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile in BBC drama

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse
News 22 hours ago

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cold case solved as man admits ‘brutal’ 1983 murder of Irishman in London
News 1 day ago

Cold case solved as man admits ‘brutal’ 1983 murder of Irishman in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision
News 1 day ago

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision

By: Gerard Donaghy