Investigation launched after gun shots fired through living room window of home in Co Down
News

Investigation launched after gun shots fired through living room window of home in Co Down

DETECTIVES in Northern Ireland are investigating after gunshots were fired at a residential property overnight.

The incident took place at around 11pm last night in Newtownards, Co. Down, PSNI officers confirm.

“Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards on Sunday, April 16,” they state.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area.

“Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.”

Det Sgt Bell added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2050 16/04/23.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.”

See More: Down, Gunshots, Newtownards, PSNI

Related

Fresh appeal and £20k reward for information on Irishman’s ‘brutal’ murder
News 2 months ago

Fresh appeal and £20k reward for information on Irishman’s ‘brutal’ murder

By: Fiona Audley

Widow in fresh appeal over husband's 'sickening' 1993 sectarian murder
News 6 months ago

Widow in fresh appeal over husband's 'sickening' 1993 sectarian murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Victim of fatal Co. Down stabbing named as Eamonn O'Hanlon
News 10 months ago

Victim of fatal Co. Down stabbing named as Eamonn O'Hanlon

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Architects of Good Friday Agreement gather in Belfast for three-day conference
News 19 minutes ago

Architects of Good Friday Agreement gather in Belfast for three-day conference

By: Fiona Audley

Details of public emergency message which will be sent to every mobile phone in UK this weekend
News 2 hours ago

Details of public emergency message which will be sent to every mobile phone in UK this weekend

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrested after huge seizure of suspected cannabis at Larne Harbour
News 16 hours ago

Two arrested after huge seizure of suspected cannabis at Larne Harbour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Carroll steers Lancashire to impressive victory
Sport 16 hours ago

Carroll steers Lancashire to impressive victory

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Police launch hate crime investigation after Alliance councillor assaulted while canvassing in Belfast
News 16 hours ago

Police launch hate crime investigation after Alliance councillor assaulted while canvassing in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy