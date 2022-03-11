Ireland's biggest festival Electric Picnic sells out in 30 minutes

TICKETS FOR the 2022 edition of Electric Picnic sold out in just 30 minutes this morning.

Ireland’s biggest music festival will return to Stradbally, Co Laois from 2 to 4 September for the first time in two years, after cancellations due to the pandemic.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday morning, with weekend camping tickets, Sunday day tickets and campervan/car passes all sold out by 9.30am.

Tickets from the cancelled 2020 edition remain valid for this year's festival unless a refund has been sought.

Organisers yesterday revealed the festival’s line-up, with headliners Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

Other major acts across the weekend will include Anne-Marie, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, London Grammar, The Kooks, Wolf Alice and Rina Sawayama.

Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field this year, reconfiguring the position of the stage in a 60 per cent larger arena to give attendees “unrivalled views.” The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.