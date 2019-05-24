Irish dad, 56, dies on Everest just a week after Dublin lecturer disappeared on world's highest mountain
News

Irish dad, 56, dies on Everest just a week after Dublin lecturer disappeared on world's highest mountain

AN IRISH father-of-two has died on Mount Everest while attempting to scale the summit of the world's highest peak.

Kevin Hynes, 56, who was originally from Co. Galway but worked in the UK, was climbing the 8,848 metre-tall mountain for the second time on Friday morning when he passed away on its north face in Tibet.

The tragic news was confirmed on Friday evening by 360 Expeditions, who organised the expedition group he was part of.

The climbing company paid tribute to the Irishman as "one of the strongest and most experienced climbers on our team".

In a statement on Facebook, 360 Expeditions added: "On the 22 May, Kevin reached Camp 3 at 8,300m.

Advertisement

"On the 23 May, while our summit climbers were heading higher, Kevin started his descent. He was accompanied by experienced Sherpa, Dawa Sangee, who himself has summited Everest south twice, Everest North and Makalu twice.

It comes as the search continues for fellow Irish climber Seamus Lawless continues on Everest

"Kevin passed away in his tent at the North Col at 7,000m in the early hours of this morning (Nepali time) of the 24 May.

"His wonderful wife, Bernadette and two children, Erin and James are comforted by all the communication that Kevin sent out from his expedition, letting them know that, 'this was proving the most fun he had had on any one of his expeditions and the team was amazing and that he was loving being with [mountaineer] Rolfe Oostra'."

The Irish Seven Summits adventure group also shared its sympathies with Mr Hynes' family.

"It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Galway native Kevin Hynes on Everest," they said.

Advertisement

"Kev (who lived and worked in UK) was on his second expedition to Everest having reached the summit via the Nepal side last year and was attempting the North side this time. His expedition company reported the following earlier today."

The tragic news comes as the search continues for fellow Irish climber and Trinity College Dublin assistant professor Seamus Lawless, who went missing on Mount Everest eight days ago.

The dad-of-one, 39, from Bray in Co. Wicklow, slipped shortly after reaching the summit of Everest for the first time last Thursday morning and may have fallen up to 500 metres.

A GoFundMe page set up to assist the ongoing search operation has raised almost €270,000 from the public towards its goal of €750,000 so far.

See More: Galway, Irish Climber, Kevin Hynes, Mount Everest, Seamus Lawless

Related

Tuam Babies inquiry finds local people ‘know more’ about mass burial of 802 children than they told investigators
News 1 month ago

Tuam Babies inquiry finds local people ‘know more’ about mass burial of 802 children than they told investigators

By: Aidan Lonergan

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish
News 1 month ago

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish

By: Aidan Lonergan

Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search in Galway
News 2 months ago

Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search in Galway

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Everton's Seamus Coleman praises Liverpool’s run to the Champions League Final and hints he’d be happy if they won it
News 2 hours ago

Everton's Seamus Coleman praises Liverpool’s run to the Champions League Final and hints he’d be happy if they won it

By: Harry Brent

A Story of Irish Whiskey: New podcast chronicling story of Ireland’s greatest export launches
News 2 hours ago

A Story of Irish Whiskey: New podcast chronicling story of Ireland’s greatest export launches

By: Jack Beresford

Squash club apologises for awarding female competitors body hair removal kits and a vibrator as prizes
News 2 hours ago

Squash club apologises for awarding female competitors body hair removal kits and a vibrator as prizes

By: Jack Beresford

Rangers footballer Graham Dorrans ‘bottled’ while on holiday in Ibiza
News 3 hours ago

Rangers footballer Graham Dorrans ‘bottled’ while on holiday in Ibiza

By: Harry Brent

School ‘tones down’ LGBTQ mural amid protests from their landlords, the Catholic Church
News 3 hours ago

School ‘tones down’ LGBTQ mural amid protests from their landlords, the Catholic Church

By: Jack Beresford