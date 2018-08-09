Irish DJ jailed in wake of major international drug bust

IRISH DJ Stephen Donnelly has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for his role in a drugs ring caught supplying large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy in Australia.

The 37-year-old was one of four individuals arrested in Darwin last October 2017 as part of a major multi-agency police operation conducted in the region.

The County Meath man, who moved Down Under in 2011, was found to be part of a sophisticated syndicate that transported MDMA and cocaine from the UK to Darwin in Australia.

Another UK national, 32-year-old Tommy Ransley, was also jailed for six years for his role in heading up the drug syndicate.

24-year-old French model Sebastian Duscros was also implicated and is due to be released and deported back to Europe in October.

According to court documents obtained by North West Star, Donnelly expressed regret for his actions while giving evidence.

"I totally accept I am an absolute idiot," he was heard to reflect.

Northern Territory Police have suggested the operation contributed "significantly" to the regions illegal drug trade.

Donnelly and Ransley were arrested during a taskforce sting operation in which the pair were found to have paid Ducros and a Darwin local to pick up a package of 5,000 ecstasy tablets and almost $700,000 (€447,595) worth of cocaine hidden in noodle containers at Mount Isa.

The pair then travelled to Darwin and dropped off the package at a CBD storage shed where they were subsequently arrested.

The package was found to contain 1.2kg of MDMA pills and 127 grams of cocaine hidden in containers.