Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly to step down at next Assembly election after almost three decades

SINN FÉIN'S Gerry Kelly is to step down from his role as an MLA at the next Assembly election after almost three decades in the role.

Kelly represented North Belfast on the Northern Ireland Forum from 1996 until 1998, at which time he was elected as an MLA for the constituency.

He has been the only ever-present MLA in the constituency since then but the 73-year-old has said he will not contest the next Assembly election, which is due to take place before next May.

Announcing his decision today, Kelly said representing the people of North Belfast had been his 'greatest honour'.

"I will continue to fulfil that important role as an MLA up until the Assembly election next year," he added.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, my constituents, family, friends and colleagues.

"I am immensely proud to have played a part in Sinn Féin's journey of delivering real progress, building the peace process, securing the Good Friday Agreement through to the historic appointment of Michelle O'Neill as the first republican First Minister in a state designed to prevent this happening.

"We are in a time of exciting change as we look forward to building a new and United Ireland."

Sinn Féin Vice President O'Neill thanked Kelly for his decades of service to the party.

"He has shown great leadership as part of the Sinn Féin team across North Belfast, which has grown considerably in recent years," she added.

"Sinn Féin is now in the process of candidate selection in a number of constituencies.

"Gerry will continue to contribute to Sinn Féin as a valued and highly-respected Republican activist."

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