Irish Post Shop
Man appears in court in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Co. Waterford church
News

Man appears in court in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Co. Waterford church

Holy Cross Church in Tramore, Co. Waterford (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has appeared in court in connection with an alleged knife attack on a woman at a church in Co. Waterford.

Niall Cummins, aged 36, of 34 The Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore appeared at Waterford District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm and possession of a knife following Tuesday morning's incident at Holy Cross Church in Tramore.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The court heard Cummins made no reply when charged under caution.

Cummins was not represented in court due to the ongoing solicitor strike and was remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court again next Tuesday.

Judge John Cheatle also ordered a psychological evaluation and report on the defendant.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Tramore, Waterford

Related
News 5 months ago

Man and woman die in Co. Waterford collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 year ago

Man arrested following serious collision between car and motorcycle

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police name woman who died in Antrim collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Man left seriously injured after shooting in Co. Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Teenage girl dies in hospital following Wexford collision

By: Fiona Audley

Business 3 days ago

MRP secures planning permission for £250m mixed-use redevelopment in prime London location

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Tate brothers arrested in America after British authorities issue 38 new charges

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Man jailed for six years for 'cowardly' one-punch attack that claimed life of beloved family man

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Dublin man admits causing death by dangerous driving of woman who had 'heart of gold'

By: Gerard Donaghy