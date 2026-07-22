Man appears in court in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Co. Waterford church

A MAN has appeared in court in connection with an alleged knife attack on a woman at a church in Co. Waterford.

Niall Cummins, aged 36, of 34 The Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore appeared at Waterford District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm and possession of a knife following Tuesday morning's incident at Holy Cross Church in Tramore.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The court heard Cummins made no reply when charged under caution.

Cummins was not represented in court due to the ongoing solicitor strike and was remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court again next Tuesday.

Judge John Cheatle also ordered a psychological evaluation and report on the defendant.

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