Irish soldiers undertake final training mission before deployment to Lebanon

IRISH soldiers are undergoing one final training mission this week ahead of their deployment to Lebanon next month.

The 128th Infantry Battalion are currently completing their last stage of training in preparation for deployment to the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL).

This final phase, known as the Mission Readiness Exercise (MRE), is held in the Glen of Imaal in Co. Wicklow.

There soldiers test their skills in a number of potential scenarios which they may face in a conflict zone.

They include live firing, battlefield inoculation, casualty evacuations, ambushes and patrolling exercises, which are designed to “prepare them for the challenges that will face them on deployment” an Irish Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed.

The battalion will deploy with 344 personnel, ranging in experience from those on their first deployment to seasoned officers.

Their deployment in May will see them take over duties from the 127th Infantry Battalion who have been in Lebanon since November 2025.

The personnel of the 128th Infantry Battalion are primarily drawn from the 1 Brigade, with the lead unit being from Limerick's Sarsfield Barracks.

“The Mission Readiness Exercise is designed to test Officers, NCOs and Privates in several demanding scenarios that represent the realities of the current situation in the Middle East and Southern Lebanon, which remains a volatile mission area,” the IDF spokesperson added.

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