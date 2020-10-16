Irish woman visiting her cancer-stricken sister receives 'lovely' gesture from airline staff
A WOMAN travelling through Dublin Airport was delighted after airline staff eased her nerves with a heartwarming gesture just before take-off.

The passenger was off to visit her sister, who is currently battling cancer, and was understandably concerned about the possibility of catching or spreading coronavirus as she travelled.

Catching Covid-19 would be extremely dangerous for anyone suffering from a serious ailment such as cancer, but fortunately for the flier, staff at United Airlines found out about her predicament and decided to do all they could to make her feel more comfortable.

Just before the flight, she was handed a giant bag full of sanitising products.

In the bag was some hand washing gel and a boat-load of disposable hand wipes.

Later on, the woman took to Twitter to thank the kind-hearted staff member.

"Thank you to the lovely United Airline employee at Dublin Airport who gave me this huge bag of sanitiser products," she wrote.

"He knew I was travelling to visit my sister who has cancer and didn't want me to pick anything up on the way.

"There are good people out there. Thank you so much."

Always nice to see people looking out for one another!
