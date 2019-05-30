‘I’ve waited 50 years for this’ - Hugh Jackman drinks Guinness for the first time in Ireland
HUGH JACKMAN has been a Guinness drinker for as long as he can remember.

But The Greatest Showman had never enjoyed a pint of Guinness in Ireland…until now.

As any true Irishman will attest, a pint of Guinness tastes that bit better on Irish soil. It's a fact.

Maybe it’s because Irish pubs know the best way to serve pints of the black stuff, or maybe it’s because Ireland hoards the very best Guinness for itself.

Whatever the case, the fact remains that there are few finer things in life than a pint of Guinness in Ireland, the country where it all began.

So, when Jackman found himself in Dublin and at a loose end before the latest leg of his musical world tour, The Man. The Music. The Show. he could think of no better way to while away a few hours than by sinking a few pints.

Best of all, the Wolverine actor captured the momentous occasions for our enjoyment on social media.

“My whole life, I’ve drunk Guinness, but they always say it’s different in Ireland,” Jackman explained in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“I’ve waited 50 years for this one,” he added before taking a hearty sip of his pint.

Though he could have done with letting the pint settle a little more, Jackman’s immediate satisfaction was plain to see.

The stop-off may have even served as a chance for Jackman to get some much-needed liquid courage ahead of three sold-out shows at Dublin’s 3 Arena, though something tells us he probably doesn’t need it.

A super-heroic effort from the greatest showman in Hollywood.

