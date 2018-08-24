John Gilligan arrested while attempting to board a flight at Belfast International Airport

ONE of Ireland's most notorious criminals, John Gilligan, has been arrested at Belfast airport while attempting to board a flight to Spain.

The 66-year-old from Dublin was carrying €23,000 in cash in his suitcase at the time of his arrest.

He has since appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court charged with money laundering offences and was remanded in custody.

In court, Gilligan spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He's due to appear in court again before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 4th.

A statement from the UK’s National Crime Agency read: “National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences.

“John Gilligan, 66, from the Dublin area, was arrested yesterday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

“Officers recovered approximately 23,000 Euros in currency at the scene.

“Gilligan appeared today at Coleraine Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday 4 September, when he will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.”