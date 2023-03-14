Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin
News

Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

The drugs and cash seized in Dublin

A MAN and a woman have appeared in court on drugs trafficking charges after more than €350,000 worth of cannabis was found in a property in Dubin.

The pair, both in their 30s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the Irish capital yesterday morning.

Gardaí confirmed that, under Operation Tara, they seized approximately €100,000 of suspected drugs and €350,000 in cash, following an operation in Dublin 7 on Saturday, March 11.

“At approximately 5.45pm, Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle on Goldsmith Street,” they stated.

“During the search, approximately €5,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

“A follow up search was conducted at a property on Royal Canal View, Phibsboro,” they added.

“During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash was seized.”

The man and woman were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both were charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday morning.

