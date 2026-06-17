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Man appears in court charged with murder of 81-year-old woman in Co. Waterford
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Man appears in court charged with murder of 81-year-old woman in Co. Waterford

A MAN has been charged with the murder of an 81-year-old woman in Co. Waterford.

The body of Noreen Daly was discovered at around 2pm on Monday at a residential property in Ardsallagh near Youghal Bridge.

Finn Yowell, 33, with an address at Old School House, Ticknock was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

He was subsequently charged with murder and appeared at Carrick-on-Suir District Court this morning.

Mr Yowell, who made no reply when charged, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Clonmel District court on Tuesday, June 23.

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See More: Waterford

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