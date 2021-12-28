Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital
News

Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital

Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool (Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A MAN has been arrested after 100 iPads worth £70,000 were stolen from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England.

The devices were stolen from an outdoor container at the hospital on Friday, November 19.

They had been intended as Christmas gifts for sick children and their families.

Extensive witness and CCTV enquiries were carried out by officers which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell and exchange store in Liverpool.

As a result of their investigation, Merseyside Police arrested a 54-year-old man from Halewood on December 23 on suspicion of burglary.

"These iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at Alder Hey Children's Hospital," said Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill.

"Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure.

"I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences, especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions."

