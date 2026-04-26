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Man arrested after woman, 65, dies in Co. Galway
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Man arrested after woman, 65, dies in Co. Galway

A MAN has been arrested following the death of a 65-year-old woman in Co. Galway.

The woman passed away in hospital on Saturday following an incident the previous night while the man, aged in his 30s, is being detained at a garda station in the north western region.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of a serious assault that occurred at a residential property in Ballybrit at around 11.45pm on Friday.

"A woman, aged 65 years, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway in a serious condition and passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, April 25, 2026," read a gardaí statement.

"A post-mortem examination has taken place, the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

"The scene remains preserved and is continuing to being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"A man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the North Western Region."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

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