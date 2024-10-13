Man arrested in Belfast following reports of indecent exposure outside school
News

Man arrested in Belfast following reports of indecent exposure outside school

A MAN has been arrested in Belfast following reports of indecent exposure outside of a school.

The incident occurred on Friday at a school in the south of the city.

"We received reports that a man was parked in a car outside a school in the Marlborough Park North area of the city," said South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Róisín Brown.

"As pupils walked past his vehicle, he is alleged to have exposed himself to them."

Officers attended the scene and quickly identified and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of committing an act outraging public decency and indecent exposure.

"We have spoken to the school affected by this matter and continue to provide support to them," added Inspector Brown.

"I want to reassure the public that we treat reports of this behaviour with the utmost importance, and will continue to relentlessly pursue such offenders in line with our VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy).

"We fully understand how distressing and upsetting this would have been for the affected school children and appropriate safeguarding protocols have been implemented.

"Our officers will continue to work closely with the affected school and the Education Authority."

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage that could help, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 283 of October 11.

