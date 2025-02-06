Man charged in connection with fire at house with women and children inside
News

Man charged in connection with fire at house with women and children inside

A MAN has been charged in connection with a “serious fire” which took hold at a house in Co. Tyrone earlier this week.

PSNI officers were called to the blaze at a property in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon at around 8.30pm on Monday, February 3.

They arrived ahead of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and used ladders borrowed from neighbouring homes to rescue two women and two children, aged seven and 10, who were trapped inside the building.

All four people were taken to hospital, as were eight police officers who received treatment for smoke inhalation.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested following the incident has since been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today (February 6).

A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

See More: Tyrone

Related

Women and children hospitalised after being rescued from house fire
News 1 day ago

Women and children hospitalised after being rescued from house fire

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested as part of investigation into high-value cross-border thefts
News 4 days ago

Man arrested as part of investigation into high-value cross-border thefts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for smuggling hundreds of endangered eels from Ireland into Wales
News 6 days ago

Man sentenced for smuggling hundreds of endangered eels from Ireland into Wales

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Investigation launched after masked men fire gunshots through door of Belfast flat
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after masked men fire gunshots through door of Belfast flat

By: Fiona Audley

Sean Hayes ‘thrilled’ to be making West End debut in Good Night, Oscar
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sean Hayes ‘thrilled’ to be making West End debut in Good Night, Oscar

By: Fiona Audley

Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend
News 1 day ago

Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend

By: Fiona Audley

‘Cowardly’ teen sentenced after fleeing collision which seriously injured four-year-old boy
News 1 day ago

‘Cowardly’ teen sentenced after fleeing collision which seriously injured four-year-old boy

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged over assault outside pub that left victim in critical condition in hospital
News 1 day ago

Man charged over assault outside pub that left victim in critical condition in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley