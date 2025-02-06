Man charged in connection with fire at house with women and children inside

A MAN has been charged in connection with a “serious fire” which took hold at a house in Co. Tyrone earlier this week.

PSNI officers were called to the blaze at a property in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon at around 8.30pm on Monday, February 3.

They arrived ahead of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and used ladders borrowed from neighbouring homes to rescue two women and two children, aged seven and 10, who were trapped inside the building.

All four people were taken to hospital, as were eight police officers who received treatment for smoke inhalation.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested following the incident has since been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today (February 6).

A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.