Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and a hit-and-run which hit two women.

On June 23 police were called to reports of a burglary in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge, Newry.

A white BMW X5 had been stolen from outside a house that morning.

Later in the day police received a second report that two women were struck by the same type of car in the Martins Lane area of the city.

That evening Gardai arrested a 37-year-old man in Dundalk, Co. Louth in connection with the incidents.

“The stolen vehicle was also seized and will now undergo forensic examination,” the PSNI has confirmed.

“The man has since been charged with a number of offences including, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment,” they added.

The man appeared before Drogheda District Court yesterday afternoon (June 24).