Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women
News

Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and a hit-and-run which hit two women.

On June 23 police were called to reports of a burglary in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge, Newry.

A white BMW X5 had been stolen from outside a house that morning.

Later in the day police received a second report that two women were struck by the same type of car in the Martins Lane area of the city.

That evening Gardai arrested a 37-year-old man in Dundalk, Co. Louth in connection with the incidents.

“The stolen vehicle was also seized and will now undergo forensic examination,” the PSNI has confirmed.

“The man has since been charged with a number of offences including, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment,” they added.

The man appeared before Drogheda District Court yesterday afternoon (June 24).

See More: Newry

Related

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital
News 1 day ago

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after sudden deaths of two young people on same street within days of each other
News 2 weeks ago

Investigation launched after sudden deaths of two young people on same street within days of each other

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested following knife attack in snooker hall
News 4 weeks ago

Man arrested following knife attack in snooker hall

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog
News 1 day ago

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault
News 1 day ago

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic's Alistair Johnston hits back at tweet as he praises Canada's diversity
News 2 days ago

Celtic's Alistair Johnston hits back at tweet as he praises Canada's diversity

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed after setting fire to his own house
News 2 days ago

Man jailed after setting fire to his own house

By: Gerard Donaghy