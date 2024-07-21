Man charged with murder following fatal assault
News

Man charged with murder following fatal assault

Police at the scene of Thursday's incident (Image: Essex Police)

A MAN has been charged with murder following a fatal assault in Essex this week.

Barry Mooney, 55, of Crowstone Road, Westcliff, has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed or pointed article.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Officers were called to Hamlet Court Road in Westcliff shortly before 6pm on Thursday following reports that two people had been seriously assaulted.

Sadly, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-changing but not life-threatening.

The scene at Hamlet Court Road has since been lifted, although officers have been carrying out patrols in the area and speaking to members of the public to address concerns.

"Despite the investigation being in the early stages, we are confident that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public," said Superintendent Leigh Norris.

"Our officers will remain in the area across the weekend which is expected to be busy.

"Please speak with our officers about any concerns you may have."

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, including those driving down London Road around the time of the assault, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, citing incident 1005 of July 18.

Information can also be submitted via a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.

