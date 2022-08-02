Man charged with treason after crossbow incident at Windsor Castle last Christmas
A 20-year-old man has been charged with an offence of treason and making threats to kill the Queen after he was arrested at Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day 2021.

Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. Shortly after his arrest, Chail was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the decision to press charges followed an investigation by the Metropolitan police’s counter-terrorism unit.

The change was brought under the 1842 Treason Act, which states that it is in offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:

"Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

At the time of the arrest at Windsor Castle last year, the Queen was celebrating Christmas at the royal residence with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

