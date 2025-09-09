Man dies after motorcycles collide on Conor Pass in Co. Kerry
Man dies after motorcycles collide on Conor Pass in Co. Kerry

A MAN has died following a collision between two motorcycles on the Conor Pass in Co. Kerry.

The vehicles collided at An Clochán on the R560 An Chonair (Conor Pass) at around 4.45pm on September 7.

One of the motorcyclists, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the second motorcycle, who is aged in his 60s, and a female passenger were both brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have since appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm this afternoon are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

