Man dies after two vans collide in Fermanagh

A MAN has died following a collision between two vans in Co. Fermanagh.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 6pm yesterday evening (May 8).

They were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Connect van and a white Peugeot Partner van, on the Clones Road in Newtownbutler.

PSNI officers attended the incident alongside members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver of the Ford van, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s, who was the driver of the second van, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair confirmed: “A man aged in his 30’s, the driver of the Ford van, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man in his 20’s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

“The Clones Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

PSNI officers have called on anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1625