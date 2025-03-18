Man dies in hospital from injuries sustained in St Patrick’s Day collision

AN investigation is underway after a man died from injuries sustained in a St Patrick’s Day collision in Co. Donegal.

The man, aged in his 60s, was one of two pedestrians injured in the collision with a car at Lower Main Street in Letterkenny at around 2.30am yesterday morning (March 17).

He was seriously injured in the incident and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he died later that day, the Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The second pedestrian, a man also aged in his 60’s, was airlifted to Galway University Hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries, they added.

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am on Monday, March 17, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time,” they added.

A teenager who was arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station