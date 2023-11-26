Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking
Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking

THE PSNI has said 'there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland' after revealing it had extradited a man over charges including human trafficking.

Officers from the force's International Policing Unit extradited the 47-year-old man to Lithuania earlier today.

He is due to stand trial in the Baltic state for offences of human trafficking, drugs distribution and money laundering.

The man was arrested in the West Belfast area in August 2020 by officers from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch.

He was arrested on foot of an extradition warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

He had been in prison in Northern Ireland since his arrest until today's extradition.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our international partners to help keep people safe and tackle organised crime in our communities," said Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit.

"We are grateful for the assistance of colleagues from the Lithuanian Police and from the National Crime Agency for their cooperation in this case.

"Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction."

